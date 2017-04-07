Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll proved today in Shanghai that he is much more than a little rich kid by turning the third-quickest time in what was an abbreviated first practice for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.While Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, were unable to turn more than a half-dozen laps between them because of red flags due to the medical helicopter being unable to land at a nearby hospital (the circuit was okay for running but FIA rules stipulate that a helicopter has to be able to operate in cases of emergency and that was not the case), most of the other front runners were out there and Max Verstappen finished on top of the time chart with Williams Martini drivers Felipe Massa and Stroll right behind. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), Romain Rosjean (Haas), Fernando Alonso (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) also ventured out but weren’t able to go faster than the three leaders.The second free practice session was cancelled because of the medical helicopter situation. There was even discussion of trying to move the GP to Saturday because of a dismal forecast for Sunday but that thought was nipped in the bud by the FIA.Hamilton, in an effort to entertain his onsite fans via Twitter, called on the new owners of F1 to do something about the weather and then suggested F1 weekends be shortened from three days to two.Article Continued BelowQuite a wit, that Lewis.There was one piece of significant F1 news out of China Friday morning. There will be no Malaysian Grand Prix in 2018 while France and Germany will both be back on the calendar. And the one piece of insignificant news of note is that Bernie Ecclestone (who?) is reportedly (love that word . . .) thinking about (do tell) buying the Interlagos circuit in Brazil, which makes some sense in that his wife is a Brazil native.We’ll see.