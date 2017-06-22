In search of a commissioner and nine other CFL answers

A new CFL season brings new hope, new expectations and new storylines. And yes, a new Mosaic Stadium in Regina and some pomp building up to the Grey Cup game later this year in Ottawa to coincide with the 150th birthday of the country.The biggest news, however, will be the announcement next month of a commissioner to replace Jeffrey Orridge, who has stepped down after two years on the job. This is only the second time in 59 years the league will begin the regular season without a boss in place.Here are the top 10 storylines going into the season, which starts Thursday with Saskatchewan visiting Montreal.Who’s the boss?There are several candidates competing for the job of CFL commissioner. The league is looking for a person with CEO experience who has a strong business acumen. Although the league won’t officially identify candidates, the names are believed to include former Basketball Canada CEO Wayne Parrish, former CFL star and financial services industry executive Randy Ambrosie and Scott Mitchell, president of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. But shouldn’t Michael (Pinball) Clemons be considered? He hasn’t even been interviewed. Now special adviser to the Argonauts, Clemons runs five companies, along with his charitable foundation. Has anyone done more for the league in the past 28 years? Article Continued BelowThat empty feelingWhat will it take to get bums in the seats at BMO Field? The Argonauts attracted 24,812 to their home opener last year in their inaugural season in the refurbished stadium by the lake, but it was all downhill from there. The second home game drew a season-low 12,373. As the Argos stumbled toward the end of the season, crowds were between 14,000 and 15,000 for the last two home games. Can the Argos engage a public that is Blue Jay-obsessed? You can have all the tailgate parties you want, but the team needs to win and play entertaining football to boost attendance. A Ray of hope