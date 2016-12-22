Introducing Topless Tiger as Mac Daddy Santa

Some families have Christmas traditions like playing Monopoly, watching NBA games, getting into angry arguments over the food, or politics.In Tiger Woods’ household, things are apparently a little bit more unusual.Thursday afternoon, the struggling PGA superstar tweeted out a photo of himself. Gone was the usual golfer’s attire. Well, gone was any shirt at all. There were also slick shades, a black baseball hat, and a white wig.“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! –TW,” Woods tweeted.Social media erupted in a chorus of puzzlement, mirth and mockery.Article Continued Below“Tiger lost a bet to Phil, right?” tweeted Adam Sarson.“Mac Daddy Santa?! Did Tiger Woods’ account get hacked?! So much #WTF going on today,” tweeted @crazyjulieta.“Tiger Woods’ Santa goes to the kinda bad kids and gives them a be better speech and then reluctantly hands them their gift,” suggested user @hedwigsbro.

