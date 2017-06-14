It is on: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will fight Aug. 26

It may be the fight of the year, nay decade.The date: Aug. 26.The place: Las Vegas, Nev.The fight: Unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather vs. Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Conor McGregor.Both fighters took to social media to share the news Wednesday that they will fight after months of speculation. MMA President Dana White speculated that Mayweather would get at least $100 million from the fight and McGregor $75 million.Article Continued Below“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor tweeted announced first, posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.Mayweather followed on Instagram, saying “It’s official!”While details are sparse, the location is believed to be either the T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand Garden, both in Las Vegas. The fight request from Mayweather Promotions was approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission.