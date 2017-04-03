BUFFALO—Leafs rookie William Nylander remembers a time, about eight years ago, when he would stand in goal at his family’s Calgary home and let his brother, Alex, shoot at him.Flash forward to the Leafs game here Monday against the Sabres, and the two Nylanders will be facing each other again, only in dramatically different circumstances.“It’s going to be a great experience, it’s going to be lots of fun,” Nylander said about Monday’s game, which also marks his brother Alex’s NHL debut.The Sabres, who lost to the Islanders Sunday, decided to call up 19-year-old Alex Nylander from their AHL farm team in Rochester. They could have made the call-up Sunday, or on Wednesday, when the Sabres face the Canadiens.Article Continued BelowBut the brother vs. brother matchup will be fun motivation for the brothers.“It’s kinda crazy, playing my brother in my first NHL game,” Alex Nylander said after the Sabres’ morning skate.“We haven’t trashed talked at all, he (William) just said congrats and play a good game.”