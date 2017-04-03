Currently, golf fans are the most powerful fans in sport, particularly if they are watching on television at home half-asleep on the couch with potato chip crumbs all over their favourite Led Zeppelin T-shirt.They can still literally alter the outcome of the golf tournament they’re half-watching.Indeed, some Bubba slurping a beer in his basement den could influence the prestigious Masters this coming weekend. Adam Hadwin could have the lead going into Amen Corner on Sunday and then a phone call from Idaho or an email from Germany could ruin his chance to become the second Canadian winner ever.Golf, unfortunately, has allowed this to be the case for far too long.We found this out once more Sunday in a rather absurd scene at the first LPGA golf major of the year, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif.Article Continued BelowIf golf has any sense, it should be the last time such a scene occurs.American star Lexi Thompson, who stunned the golf world a decade ago when she qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open as a 12-year-old, was cruising along with a three-shot lead after 12 holes. As she strolled confidently towards the 13th tee, perhaps already imagining how she might spend the $405,000 (U.S.) prize if she could hold off a number of challengers, Thompson was approached by tournament official Sue Witters.Witters had bad news. Bizarrely bad news.