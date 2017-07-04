Its not a coincidence: Marcus Stroman points finger at MLB as pitchers deal with nagging blisters

NEW YORK—Marcus Stroman has an idea who’s to blame for all the nagging blisters bothering pitchers lately. He’s pointing a finger at Major League Baseball.“I feel like it’s an epidemic that’s happening across the big leagues now, a bunch of pitchers getting blisters, guys who have never had blisters before. So for MLB to turn their back to it, I think that’s kind of crazy,” the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander said. “I have no theory. But obviously, I mean, it’s not a coincidence that it’s happening to so many guys all of a sudden. It’s not a coincidence.”Asked if he was implying all the blisters have something to do with an altered baseball, he would only repeat: “It’s not a coincidence.”A frustrated Stroman was removed from his start against the New York Yankees after 79 pitches Monday night because of a developing blister.Read more: Stroman leaves early, Jays let game get away late in loss to YankeesArticle Continued BelowBlue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez has ‘procedure’ to remove part of fingernailIn the fifth inning, Stroman was checked on the mound by a trainer who appeared to snip some skin off one of the pitcher’s fingers. Stroman finished the inning, but then was pulled as a precaution by manager John Gibbons, who said Stroman’s finger was getting raw.“Can’t take a chance,” Gibbons said.