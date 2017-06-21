Its out of the cauldron and into the Calder for Leafs Auston Matthews

LAS VEGAS—It was the hottest day in recorded history in Las Vegas — 47 C — and Auston Matthews was cool as a cucumber.“It’s about the same temperature as Arizona,” Matthews said.Matthews is used to the heat, on and off the ice. The rink, remember, was his escape from the heat of Scottsdale, Ariz. “I’d rather be in there than in 118 degrees outside,” he said.And for his ability to slice and dice opponents with defenders draped all over him while carrying the hopes of a reborn Original Six team under the heat of hockey’s biggest market, Matthews will most likely be named the Calder Trophy winner as the top rookie of the 2016-17 season. If he wins, he’ll be the first Maple Leaf to take the award since Brit Selby in 1966. He’s up against Winnipeg winger Patrik Laine and Columbus defenceman Zach Werenski.Article Continued Below“You have an appreciation for the players who are up for it,” Matthews said. “It’s a pretty good rookie class this year. To be named one of the top three is an honour.”His coach, Mike Babcock, is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. They could be the first Leafs duo to take home hardware since Pat Burns won the Adams and Doug Gilmour won the Selke as the best defensive forward in 1993.“We’d like to be up for different kinds of trophies as time goes on,” Babcock said Tuesday. “For Auston, he’s a real good player. We have a couple of other players in our organization who could be in on this trophy.