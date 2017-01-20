Its the year of the quarterback: Arthur

It’s hard, being a quarterback. In some ways it’s easier than it has ever been, since the phrase “kill the quarterback” has been replaced by “concuss or otherwise hurt the quarterback, maybe break his ribs or something.”It’s easier for receivers to get open. Passer rating has gone up like house prices. Colin Kaepernick is 17th all-time in passer rating. Joe Montana? 13th! Everyone is rich now. Congratulations, guys. It’s still hard, though. If last year was the year of The Defence Dragging Your Quarterback To A Super Bowl Like A Bag Of Flour, this is the year of You Better Have a QB Or You’re Dead, You Hear Me, Dead. It’s been a year of mediocre teams and crushing injuries and often bad football, and now all that’s left is four guys who can torch you and four defences that can be torched. If you rank them by passer rating this season, Matt Ryan (1st) had his best year this season; Tom Brady (2nd) is Tom Brady; Rodgers (3rd) might be the best quarterback of all time, if Brady isn’t; and finally Ben Roethlisberger (11th) has won two Super Bowls, and has the best running back and offensive line and perhaps receiver in football. Yes, this receiver also streamed his coach’s post-game talk on Facebook Live, with whom he has business ties. And yes, on this broadcast, Mike Tomlin called the Patriots “a——-.” And no, Antonio Brown is not going to be punished, because he is Antonio Brown. Also, because Tomlin may be right.Of course, Roethlisberger may also have the best defence of the four, probably, despite the fact that a 38-year-old led the team in sacks, with five. Now, you might say, what about New England, who led the league in scoring defence?Article Continued BelowAnd, we’re back to QBs. For the record, here are the quarterbacks New England faced this year: old Carson Palmer, Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler (twice) Tyrod Taylor (twice), someone from the Browns, Andy Dalton, Pittsburgh legend Landry Jones, Russell Wilson (lost that one), Kaepernick, Harvard grad Ryan Fitzpatrick (twice), someone from the Rams, late-era Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Matt Moore. The Patriots are like a boxer whose opponents are mostly hobos, carnies, and a couple of poor guys who lost a bet.Well, it’s up to Ben to be something more than that, or else New England gets the first ever 20-week bye to the Super Bowl before finally facing someone who can match their guy. Maybe.Last week this space went 3-1. As always, all lines could change.