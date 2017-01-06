Jackets fall one game short of record winning streak

WASHINGTON—As the Washington Capitals prepared to face the hottest team in the league, forward Andre Burakovsky was full of confidence. “Obviously, they’re on a huge winning streak right here, and it’s going be a really good and fun moment for us to end it,” Burakovsky said of the Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of 16 straight entering Thursday’s game.A 17th straight win for the Blue Jackets would have tied an NHL record, a fact that hardly intimidated the Capitals. Hours after giving the visitors some bulletin-board material, Burakovksy was one of several Capitals celebrating a goal in a dominant 5-0 win at Verizon Center that halted Columbus’s bid for the record books.Washington had maintained that the main motivation for this game was gaining ground in the Metropolitan Division, as the Blue Jackets entered with a seven-point lead on the Capitals. But preventing Columbus from matching the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for most consecutive wins was an added bonus.Washington borrowed the Blue Jackets’ recent formula for success in the win. Throughout the streak, Columbus thrived with balanced scoring, strong goaltending and occasional puck luck — all elements the Capitals had as they climbed to a 4-0 lead through two periods.The Capitals got two goals from its bottom-six forward corps, as fourth-line winger Daniel Winnik started the scoring on a rebound just 5:06 after the puck dropped. Burakovsky, a third-liner, made it 4-0 with his goal at the 16:27 mark of the second period. Washington also got secondary scoring from defenseman John Carlson, who had a puck take a fortuitous bounce off his skate, and defenseman Nate Schmidt, who scored his first goal in nearly a full calendar year.Article Continued BelowJustin Williams’s third-period goal chased Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who hadn’t allowed five goals in a game since the season opener. Meanwhile, in his first game after getting benched on Tuesday night, goaltender Braden Holtby saved 29 shots to make Washington just the second team to shut out Columbus’s high-powered offense. The Blue Jackets’ top-ranked power play got just four shots on goal in five opportunities, including 1:06 of five-on-three.The Capitals extended their own win streak to five. After plowing through the league in last season’s Presidents’ Trophy campaign, Washington has struggled at times this season, falling under the radar compared to Columbus. Under the brightest spotlight of the season so far, the Capitals looked the part of a team that has quietly found its game in recent weeks. The Capitals are 11-2-2 in their past 15 games.The considerable hype for the game started on Tuesday night, when Washington players kept an eye on the score of Columbus’s game against Edmonton while still playing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Defenseman Brooks Orpik said the Blue Jackets game was on in Washington’s dressing room, and once the Capitals beat the Maple Leafs, players were asking if Columbus won.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx