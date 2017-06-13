Jacksonville team offering cheap beer, pregnancy tests on same night

In the grand tradition of silly yet attention-getting minor league baseball promotions, we bring you a big fat pitch from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, formerly the Jacksonville Suns.It’s “You Might Be The Father’s Day!”This one falls on Thursday night, when the Shrimp, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, plays the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. “In honour of You Might Be The Father’s Day,” the team says, “the Jumbo Shrimp will be distributing pregnancy tests so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day game . . . It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes.”Nice touch there with the manila envelopes, Jumbo Shrimp.“Whether our guests are here for the first time or have supported the team for years, we seek to create entertainment and promotions that delight the whole family,” Harold Craw, the Jumbo Shrimp general manager, said in March. “Fans will have many traditional favourites and plenty of new and exciting ways to make memories at the ballpark.”Article Continued BelowRead more:‘Hourglass Appreciation Night’ nixed by Ogden Raptors baseball teamConveniently, this promotion, sure to attract the team’s #CrustaceanNation, also falls on one of the team’s “Thirsty Thursday” promotions, when 12-ounce Budweiser products go for a buck and 24-ounce products are two bucks. It is unclear whether the presence of Thirsty Thursdays is related to “You Might Be the Father’s Day.”