James Wilder Jr. aims to be double threat for Argonauts

Fans attending the Argonauts’ first pre-season game Thursday night at BMO Field against Montreal will notice a host of new names on the depth chart.One they can’t miss will be James Wilder Jr., partly because his six-foot-three, 232-pound frame is as chiseled as it can be, and partly because he’ll be playing multiple roles on both sides of the ball.Listed as a running back, Wilder is on the depth chart behind incumbent Brandon Whitaker. That’s why the 25-year-old from Tampa, Fla., is also taking reps on special teams — it’s where a new player must impress coaches by showing they can perform multiple duties.“For sure, but the way I look at it, the more I can do, the better,” Wilder said Wednesday as the Argos wrapped up workouts.“Whatever it takes for me to make this team, I’ll do it. With my size and speed in this league it helps, and for me to be able to show what I can do (at running back and special teams) I want to do that and just work as hard as I can.”Article Continued BelowWilder is blessed with size and considerable athletic gifts; in the NFL pre-draft measurables, his 40-yard came in at 4.65 seconds, and his vertical jump hit 35 inches.Whitaker this week called Wilder a “Power Ranger” out of awe for his physique. But Wilder knows he can’t simply waltz into a CFL job, despite having played on an NCAA championship team at Florida State, and in three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.That’s why he’s trying to make the Argos both as a running back and as a special-teams player on both sides (receiving, kicking) of the punt and kickoff teams.