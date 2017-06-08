Japanese horse Epicharis treated for lameness before Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK—The mystery surrounding the Japanese horse that is the early 4-1 second choice to win the Belmont Stakes has gotten deeper.Epicharis didn’t train on Thursday, hours after the 3-year-old dark brown colt was treated with an anti-inflammatory for lameness in his right front hoof, calling into question whether he will be fit to run in Saturday’s final leg of the Triple Crown.The Belmont already lost expected favourite Classic Empire on Wednesday because of an abscess in his right front hoof. The $ million race also is without Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness winner Cloud Computing. A field of 12 is set to run the 1 ½-mile race, with Irish War Cry as the early 7-2 favourite.Read more:Irish War Cry favoured after Classic Empire bails on BelmontEpicharis was treated intravenously with Butazolidin, commonly known as bute, on Wednesday night, according to veterinary records from the New York State Gaming Commission. The vet treating the horse cited “possible foot” as the issue.Article Continued Below“He looked a little different favouring his right front yesterday afternoon, so we treated his hoof and gave him bute,” trainer Kiyoshi Hagiwara said Thursday through a translator. “It looks like it’s getting better and I think there is no problem running him in the race. We still have time, so we will give him the best care we can.”Epicharis walked around his barn on Thursday, two days after he had his last serious workout. Hagiwara is hopeful he will return to the track on Friday.The New York Racing Association surely hopes he runs on Saturday. It is offering a new $1.35 million bonus to Epicharis if he wins as part of an effort to recruit a Japanese horse to the Belmont. The winner’s share of the purse is $1 million.