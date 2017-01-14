Jared Sullingers challenge is to adapt to Raptors teammates

Jared Sullinger had played a handful of spirited games of three-on-three, run some full-court wind sprints and done all his conditioning work, a fully functional NBA player once again.The Toronto Raptors power forward, sweat-soaked but finally fully engaged in his chosen profession, wiped his brow, took a deep breath, leaned back against a wall and gave an honest assessment of how he felt.“Feels great but horrible at the same time.”And so begins the process of turning months of post-surgical rehabilitation into on-court NBA production for the 24-year-old, six-foot-nine power forward who took part in his first Raptors practice Saturday.It will be a painstaking, and likely painful, process to get back into true game shape to handle the rigours of NBA play. Sullinger, who had an operation to insert a screw into a toe on his left foot in October, isn’t sure when he’ll play in a game but he knows that, whenever it is, it won’t be easy.Article Continued BelowConditioning is one thing, adjusting to new teammates is another.“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “I haven’t played with DeMar or Kyle enough to know what they like and what they don’t like, if I’m crowding or spacing. So, it’s going to take some time for me to figure out things. “Me and Kyle talked about it yesterday. There’s going to be some things that we are going to make mistakes on, but we’ve just got to keep playing through it. The more and more we sit down and talk, the more and more we realize . . . what we need to do to help this basketball team win.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx