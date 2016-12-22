Jaromir Jagr has first chance to pass Messier in points on Thursday

Mark Messier said he hopes to be there when Jaromir Jagr passes him on the NHL’s scoring list, so, the man affectionately known as ‘The Captain’ to hockey fans around the world could be in the house come Thursday night.Jagr, who became friendly with Messier even before becoming his teammate with the Rangers during the 2003-04 season, says in his own charming way he hopes Messier isn’t in Sunrise for Florida’s game against the Boston Bruins.Jagr, 44, tied his old friend for second place on Tuesday as his three assists in Florida’s 4-3 shootout win gave him 1,887 points in 1,662 NHL games over 23 seasons.“It’s Christmas, you know, so he should be with his family,” Jagr said with a sly grin.“I don’t want him to put any pressure on me. It sure would look stupid if he comes down here and, you know, it takes me five games to get it.”Article Continued BelowWith Messier —who has been invited to South Florida by the Panthers —and Jagr tied for second, the next step is for Jagr to take his spot behind Wayne Gretzky all by himself.Gretzky’s mark of 2,857 points will likely stand a long time after Jagr hangs up the blades.No one knows when that day is coming —and it doesn’t look like it’s close.

