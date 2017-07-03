Jaromir Jagr, Ilya Kovalchuk among questions left in busy NHL free agency

A busy weekend to kick off NHL free agency has left a few prominent players still looking for landing spots and teams still needing to fill some holes.The leftover list is a who’s who of stars from previous decades, notably Jaromir Jagr and Jarome Iginla, while Montreal likely won’t bring back defenceman Andrei Markov. Now that Joe Thornton has returned to San Jose and Patrick Marleau has moved on to Toronto, much of the intrigue has been taken out of the off-season.There are still a few big loose ends to address with two months left before training camp, though:OLD FISHAfter Alexander Radulov signed a $31.25-million, five-year deal with Dallas on Monday, the most productive players remaining on the market are on the downside of their careers: Jagr at 45, Iginla at 40, Markov at 38 and Thomas Vanek at 33. Then there are 40-year-olds Shane Doan and Matt Cullen and 37-year-old Mike Fisher trying to decide whether to play another year.Article Continued BelowRead more:Free agent forward Patrick Marleau signs three-year deal with LeafsRangers land biggest name as free agency opens