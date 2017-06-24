Jays bullpen implodes in ninth-inning loss: DiManno

KANSAS CITY—John Gibbons beforehand: “There’s no crying in baseball.”J.A. Happ afterwards: “This game can rip your heart out and tonight was one of those nights.”In between, a stalwart effort from Happ — should have been his third W in a row — disintegrated into bullpen ashes, a 4-1 Toronto ninth-inning lead collapsing into a 5-4 walk-off win for the Royals.With two out.And no Roberto Osuna in the ’pen to administer chest compressions and stanch the bleed-out.Article Continued Below“He wasn’t feeling good so he wasn’t available, said the manager.Feeling not good why?“He wasn’t feeling good. That’s all you need to know.”