Jays cant afford not to bring Bautista back: Griffin

Since his breakout, 54-homer season in 2010, these have been Jose Bautista’s Blue Jays. At the same time, over the past four seasons, since the Jays decided to go for it all in 2013 (and failed), there has been a wildly profitable renaissance of their brand. With that in mind, Rogers ownership cannot afford to take even one step backward. And losing Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion in the same off-season would seem to be that giant step backward. This is a work in progress.The exciting new wave of Jays fans is dominated by professional men and women in their 20s and 30s who have their own memories and favourite players. This energizing wave of millennial fans treasures its own iconic “touch ’em all” moments. Those include Encarnacion’s wild-card walk-off homer against the Orioles in October, Josh Donaldson’s game-winning dash from second to home in the 2016 American League division series and, most especially, the Bautista bat-flip blast in the 2015 ALDS. Those three mental snapshots personify the recent success of the Jays. But of that trio of new-wave poster boys, only Donaldson remains. Encarnacion is gone, while Bautista is available, but stashed in free-agent limbo. Why not sign him? With time and the lack of reported interest from other teams in its favour, Rogers has demonstrated no desire to bring Bautista back on board, despite the club’s obvious needs at the outfield corners. They found out by accident, after the trade deadline in 2015, that it’s very possible to spend money to make money in pro sports. Now Rogers has Bautista right where they want him, but they don’t want him.Article Continued Below“I have the same question, Jose has the same question,” Jay Alou, Bautista’s agent, said from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. “He, more than anybody, is a little confused on how things have gone. It’s clear that he loves the place. He absolutely wants to be there, as opposed to a lot of players that there’s hurdles being over there, going to Toronto, going through immigration, the (stadium) turf, all that. Jose really likes it. He likes everything about the city. He loves the fans.”“It is almost the perfect fit. They need some corner guys. He is the guy that (fans love). Edwin (leaving) should have never happened. They should have got together with both players in the same room and said, ‘This is what we want. This is what we have (money-wise). We’re going to keep you guys, at least for the next couple of years.’ And (I believe) they would have definitely stayed.”That may be an oversimplification by Alou, who has a vested interest in his client landing a contract, but the fact is that the Jays don’t seem to have any issues with being penalized by the luxury tax under the new CBA and they certainly don’t have any issue in feeling under-funded in any way with the deep-pocketed Rogers.

