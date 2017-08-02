Jays closer Roberto Osuna has an ear for the game: DiManno

CHICAGO—As sheets of rain poured down, lightning zigzagging and thunder booming, drifts of hail beating a mad tattoo on the dugout roof, two pitchers huddled on the concrete steps in the tunnel, oblivious to the biblical deluge.An hour later, by which time the skies had cleared and the tarp was off the field, Roberto Osuna and J.P. Howell were still sitting on the stairs, heads bent toward each other, intensely talking.Osuna, who had been so terse with reporters the previous evening after blowing a second consecutive save and taking a second consecutive loss, and Howell, the veteran lefty activated off the disabled list on Monday after missing two months with a shoulder issue but still dragging an 8.31 ERA.The 22-year-old Osuna, Toronto’s 22-carat closer, no longer has his mentor Jason Grilli in the bullpen, no longer has “my brother” and locker neighbor Francisco Liriano for gut-spilling and spine-stiffening.“J.P. is a guy who’s been around the big leagues a long, long time,” Osuna explained when the tete-a-tete finally broke up. “He’s got a lot more experience than I do. He’s one of the guys that I’m going to stay close to. We were talking about stuff and hopefully he can help me to get better.”Article Continued BelowOsuna left the sentence hanging, unwilling to say precisely what needs to get better, whether it’s his acquittal on the mound or between his ears.But of course there’s nothing wrong with this still very young man, despite Monday’s 7-6 walk-off win by the White Sox, who pounced on Osuna for two runs on three hits bracketed around a hit batter. Although it wasn’t really as bad as it sounds — a high chopper that Josh Donaldson couldn’t throw to first quite in time for the out, and a couple of broken bat bloopers that fell precisely where they were least retrievable.So it would be incorrect to suggest that Osuna is off. The fellow has converted 26 saves, for goodness sake, leaving Jays utterly worry-free in the shut-down department.