Jays Darwin Barney a student and a teacher of the game

SEATTLE—Darwin Barney plied his trade as a utility player long before the big leagues. The native of Beaverton, Ore., — a three-hour drive south of Seattle, forcing a split allegiance between baseball powerhouse the Boston Red Sox and the Mariners team he would listen to on the radio — was six years old when he suited up for the Little League team his two older brothers represented. He was a few years their junior but was thrown into action when illness left the team short.“It’s the only picture we have of all three of us on the same team,” Barney said this week, as the Blue Jays prepared for the season’s first visit to Seattle. “I played second base with 11 and 12 years old and I got two hits.”Read more:Baseball’s June entry draft flies under the radar: GriffinArticle Continued BelowLack of true starting ace hurting Blue Jays: GriffinThat was the point where Barney’s father thought maybe baseball would be his son’s sport — catching, throwing and hitting came easy. But it wasn’t until midway through high school that he devoted himself to the game alone. “I wouldn’t say baseball was my first love, soccer was probably my first love. And then I just got to the point where as I realized I was pretty good at baseball. I looked back on it and I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t work very hard on it.’ It came so easy to me, I just felt like I hadn’t worked hard. That’s when I flipped a switch,” the 31-year-old Barney said.