Jays Darwin Barney knows his role

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—Darwin Barney had bunting on the brain when he stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning of the Toronto Blue Jays’ first game against the Tampa Bay Rays here on Thursday. “First and third, staying out of a double play is important. It was something I had on my mind anyways and (manager John Gibbons) kind of tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Look out for this.’ It was nice to see that we were on the same page there,” Barney said.From there, the plan turned to focus, execution and trusting the guys on base — Russell Martin at third and Justin Smoak on first — to be on the same page. Barney, who is 2-for-3 after two games, played his part to a tee, bunting toward Rays first baseman Logan Morrison, who bobbled the ball. READ MORE:Quiet Jay Morales plans to make noise at the plateArticle Continued BelowBlue Jays catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia makes first startJays’ Roberto Osuna on schedule for home openerMartin was already halfway home by the time Morrison committed the error; he understood Barney’s thinking, and scored Toronto’s fifth run of the night in the Blue Jays’ first win of the season.