Jays Devon Travis recovering from knee surgery as Jays try to make run

The Blue Jays have a pair of early-season goals that have seemed equally difficult to fulfill. The first is to climb above the .500 mark for the first time. The second is to return all their talented players from the disabled list and play healthy to know how good they can really be. Each of those goals has proven frustratingly elusive.On Tuesday, prior to playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a two-game series at the Rogers Centre, Jays manager John Gibbons began by confirming the anticipated news that second baseman Devon Travis had undergone a successful clean-up of his right knee by Dr. David Altchek in New York. His last game action was last Sunday before the Jays left on their six-game West Coast swing. “They went in and cleaned up the cartilage,” Gibbons said. “How long that’s going to take, I don’t know. It will be a while. They just went in and cleaned it out.”When the injury actually occurred is baffling because, when Travis left the series finale against the Yankees, it was after being hit by a pitch on the left hand. Then this. The hard-luck second baseman was coming off a superb month of May during which he hit .364 with a 1.019 OPS, 16 doubles and 19 RBIs. For Travis, this becomes his fourth time on the major-league DL in three seasons with the Jays, plus he was forced out of action with the knee but not officially disabled last September. He underwent a previous surgery by Dr. Altchek to repair cartilage in the same joint on Nov. 18, 2016. Travis has spent 128 combined days on the DL. Article Continued BelowWhile Travis is out of the lineup, Gibbons will attempt to fill the second-base position with an emphasis on defence. Ryan Goins, Darwin Barney, Chris Coghlan and the soon-to-be-returning Steve Pearce can all play the position.“We’d like offence too,” Gibbons stated. “We’d like some contribution offensively, but we’ll run the platoon with Barney and (Goins). I think when they start getting steady at-bats (the offence) will pick up, just like in May.”Among the nine players currently on the Jays’ major-league DL, the first to return will be the utility man, Pearce. The prized off-season free-agent signing, now sidelined for a month with a right calf strain, had been on a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire, but was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. The right-handed hitter was hitless in 15 at-bats with a walk with the Fisher Cats.