Jays earn west coast split with win over Mariners

SEATTLE—The Blue Jays salvaged their west coast trip with a 4-0 win over the Mariners on Sunday that put them at .500 for the six-game swing and the month of June.They had also hoped to hit the break-even mark for the season after a pair of series against sub-.500 American League West clubs, but they head home a game short on that front at 31-32.After dropping two of three in Oakland, they took two of three from Seattle, which had won nine of 11 heading into the weekend set.A season-high three RBIs from Josh Donaldson sparked the Blue Jays offence in support of starter J.A. Happ, a 20-game winner last season who notched his first W of 2017.It was the most decisive victory of the trip for the Jays, something they hope to build on when they host the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair starting Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre.Article Continued Below“Your goal every road series is to come out of the road 50/50, and if you do better than that, that’s a bonus,” Donaldson said. “At home is where we’ve got to put in our work. I feel like we’ve played well the last two days. Take tomorrow as an off-day, recover a little bit and ready to get back after it.” The Jays faced a tall order on Sunday with Canadian-born left-hander James Paxton getting the start for the Mariners. The Jays have struggled against lefties all year, to the tune of a .219 batting average — ranked 29th out of 30 major league clubs.And Paxton, in the midst of a breakout year, is not your average lefty: The former Blue Jays draft pick entered the day with a 5-0 record and 1.69 ERA, and had allowed just three runs and seven hits over his last 13 innings against the Jays.