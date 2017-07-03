Jays first baseman Justin Smoak to start in all-star game

Justin Smoak is no stranger to lofty expectations. The Blue Jays’ 30-year-old first baseman was once a highly touted prospect, selected 11th overall in the 2008 draft by the Texas Rangers. He anticipated one day becoming an all-star calibre big-leaguer. Family, friends and many in the world of Major League Baseball did too. Smoak’s career hadn’t lived up to that hype until this year. And on Sunday, in the midst of a season in which the infielder set a new personal record for homers before the midway mark, the native of Goose Creek, S.C. was named to the all-star game, selected by fans to start at first base for the American League. Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer was second in the voting.The game is July 11 in Miami.Smoak will be joined by Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, Houston double-play combo Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez, outfielders Aaron Judge of the Yankees, Mike Trout of the Angels and George Springer of the Astros, and Tampa Bay designated hitter Corey Dickerson.Article Continued Below“I’ve always expected myself to be a really good baseball player” Smoak said. “I feel like at times I chased the numbers. I wanted to be the power guy, I wanted to hit 30 homers a year, drive in 100 . . . I was searching, trying to be somebody I wasn’t and I feel like, this year, I’ve gotten back to the guy that I always was, just competing and trying to be a good baseball player on both sides of the ball.”Smoak leads Toronto in average (.303), homers (22), RBIs (52) and hits (82). He recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season Sunday in a 15-1 blowout loss to Boston.By the ninth inning, with the Blue Jays two touchdowns worth of runs, there was not much for the sellout crowd at Rogers Centre to cheer. But Smoak’s final at-bat of the night earned “MVP” chants from a section of the remaining fans.