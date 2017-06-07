Jays infielder Devon Travis out with knee injury again

OAKLAND, CALIF.—After his season came to an early end last year thanks to a bone bruise on his right knee, an injury that required surgery last November, Devon Travis arrived in Florida three days into January to make sure he would be fighting fit for his team come opening day. Reaching that goal required hard work, two-a-days. Question marks swirled around Travis until days before the season started. After a slow start to the year, Travis’s slashline went from a dismal .130/.193/.195 in April to an impressive .364/.373/.646 in May. Finally, Travis had reached his goal. He was more than contributing; he was excelling. That’s what made the announcement that Travis would once again be relegated to the disabled list, thanks to a bone bruise to his right knee with a cartilage injury, all the more difficult for Toronto’s everyday second baseman to take. He wiped tears from his eyes and inhaled a deep breath as he reflected on all that work, only to end up in just about the same spot he found himself almost eight months ago.Article Continued Below“That’s what hurts the most. If you think about, you just think about everything you did in the off-season and obviously coming off an injury last year and the year before as well, it’s tough,” Travis said hours after he learned the bad news, admitting it still didn’t feel real. The 26-year-old couldn’t pinpoint an exact moment the injury — which this time is on the inside of his knee, versus the last time on its outside —occurred. He figures it was during last weekend’s series against the New York Yankees, when he was also hit by a pitch on the left hand and forced to leave Sunday’s game. “My knee has been feeling so good. I think there’s one play that I want to say it had to have happened on, I can’t tell you for sure because I never felt any pain, like ever. There was never any sudden pain. My knee just locked up and that was it.”