Jays Jason Grilli wont dwell on one pitch

BALTIMORE—There seemed to be a certain irony, but more likely it was coincidence surrounding the result of Monday’s Blue Jays 3-2 opening-day loss to the Orioles. The last time the two sides met, it also went to extra innings, ending with a walk-off for the home team, with the loser’s elite closer nowhere to be seen.This time, it was because the Jays were forced to start the season without Roberto Osuna, who was placed on the DL the eve of the opener with a cervical spasm (neck stiffness). Of course, the coincidence was six months ago at the Rogers Centre, when Edwin Encarnacion’s home run decided the American League wild-card game as Baltimore closer Zach Britton watched unused from the bullpen.The Osuna absence meant 40-year-old Jason Grilli was the man toeing the rubber and staring in at Mark Trumbo, the major-league home run leader from a year ago. The result was not good, as Trumbo ended the game with one swing.A year ago, Grilli had been struggling as a member of the Braves opening-day roster while still rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in 2015. He had insisted he was physically ready, even though he may not have been telling the truth. He knows he’s light years ahead of where he was 12 months ago, and won’t be dwelling on the loss on the Jays’ off day Tuesday.“I feel great, I’ve got two feet under me to start the season, as opposed to one a year ago,” Grilli said inside a quiet Jays clubhouse. “I’m proud of where I am at 40 years old. I never want to use a number, an age, a this or a that to have any reason for doubt, or even success. I’ve worked hard, consistently, and that’s what I expect of myself is consistency. Article Continued Below“When you have downfalls, whether it be an injury, a bad game, the thing about this game is you get another chance if you want it.”The Michigan native understands the game will be around long after he has left the scene. He respects that.“This game needs no one, it doesn’t need me,” Grilli said. “I love it and I want the jersey to be ripped off of me. We all put a lot of things on hold. A lot of people sacrifice for the opportunity to be here — family, everybody. Love it. You’ve got to live it, love it, good, bad or indifferent. I think I’ve done this enough to where I can dispose of the bad and appreciate the good.”