Jays Kevin Pillar knows his time will come: Griffin

BALTIMORE—Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar takes his major-league career one rung at a time. It’s a ladder of success. He’s been fuelled by challenges and disrespect. When the Jays play the weekend against the Rays at Tampa Bay, he will be up against Gold Glove centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier. It pushes him.“You learn in this game you can use anything as motivation,” Pillar said. “For a long time, I was definitely externally motivated. I used, back in my junior year (of college), not getting drafted. Going back for my senior year . . . getting drafted late. Really not getting the opportunities I felt I deserved in the minor leagues. That was definitely my motivation to get here, failing when I got here and having to go back and re-prove myself in the minor leagues.”When there is a discussion of the top defensive centre fielders in the American League, Kiermaier and Pillar are in the mix. But Kiermaier has a pair of Gold Gloves, recognition and a new contract. Pillar waits.“Anytime you find comparisons in some players and you see what they’ve been able to accomplish in their career, and you see ultimately what they get rewarded with, it’s human nature to think about it,” Pillar said. “But we’re also different in a lot of ways. Our organizations are also at a different point.”He’s right about that. While the Jays are looking to reach the post-season for a third straight year, Kiermaier’s Rays are trying to keep their heads above water in the AL East. Winning has become its own reward for Pillar. Article Continued BelowBut the fact is Kiermaier was just recognized by the Rays with a $53-million extension that guarantees him through 2022. He is two years younger, but one year more experienced than Pillar, who came up just shy of being arbitration-eligible.“It’s human nature to think about the what-ifs,” Pillar shrugged. “But I understand it’s a business too. He’s a year further along in service time than I am. The one thing I remind myself is that my day will come. It’s just about going out there and playing hard every day, doing what I do best and that’s baseball. I’m a huge believer that when the chips fall, they’ll fall. You put your three years in, you reach arbitration and the time comes.”Pillar has come a long way from the moment when he was pinch-hit for by Anthony Gose, stormed into the dugout, brushed by manager John Gibbons and fired his bat at the rack. He was upset and showed it. The next day he was shuffled off to Triple-A Buffalo. He learned from the moment.