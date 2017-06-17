Jays Kevin Pillar should be an example for late draft pick Polizzi: Griffin

It seemed a little bit of synchronicity at work Wednesday when, on the final day of the MLB draft, the Blue Jays selected a young centre fielder from Cal St.-Dominguez Hills in the 35th round, returning to the university where they plucked centre fielder Kevin Pillar in the 32nd round six years earlier. Despite the two men never having met, Pillar is aware of Brandon Polizzi and the obvious similarities in their backgrounds. Polizzi’s Twitter profile shares he is a huge Mickey Mantle fan. At Bellflower High School, he wore the Yankee great’s No. 7. However when he moved on to play college ball at Dominguez Hills, he wore uniform No. 4, which happened to be Pillar’s number for the Toros. “I’m definitely a product of the university that I played at, so if there’s someone that I’ve been able to inspire from Cal St.-Dominguez Hills then that’s a huge honour to me,” Pillar said. “If he wears that number because of me and, from what I’ve understood, the more success I’ve had up here — I’m probably the most successful big-leaguer to ever come out of that school — so for someone to pay respect to me by wearing my number, playing my position, it’s a huge honour.As soon as he officially signs, there will be much for Polizzi to learn. As a fellow late-round selection, Pillar had to fight for every promotion, every second look from coaches and the front office. With a chip on his shoulder and the up-and-down experience of his own rise through the system, Pillar is looking forward to sharing his experience. He intends to contact Polizzi this off-season and maybe work out together at their old school.“I’ll definitely do what I’ve got to do,” Pillar said. “When the season’s over and I get back into baseball shape, I’ll reach out to him, ask him if he wants to meet up, just pick my brain a little bit and learn a little bit more about him. I’ll definitely meet him at Dominguez Hills and work out . . . without knowing anything about him, I just know the type of player that a university like that gets.”Article Continued BelowAnd what type of player attends a Division II school to play baseball, knowing that of all the Cal State schools, they may be the least scouted by the big leagues?“I think what the Blue Jays are getting is someone similar to myself who’s hungry, wants to prove people wrong,” Pillar said. “Obviously people end up at that school for a reason. It’s not always due to a lack of talent. It might just be he was a multiple sport athlete like myself. Maybe he was a late bloomer. Maybe he went to junior college. I don’t know what his story is, but when you go to a university like that, you really have to enjoy playing the game to get to the next level.”Pillar’s personal recollections of being ignored on the first two days — and being chosen after 978 other prospects had heard their names called — still hurts and still inspires. He woke up on the Wednesday of draft and went on the internet, catching up in the 30th round. Two days later he was on a plane to Dunedin, Fla., starting the long, lonely adventure of a long-shot outfield prospect.