It’s certain no other baseball playing country has a national program quite like Canada’s when it comes to unity, career loyalty and patriotism. On Saturday at a downtown hotel at the Rogers Centre, Baseball Canada staged its annual fund-raising banquet, with starry alumni past and present in attendance. This year, there was a special feeling in the room. It’s a World Baseball Classic spring and Canada, despite all the burgeoning talent this country has to offer, has yet to make it to the WBC’s second round in three previous attempts.There are interesting twists surrounding the projected Canadian roster, which will not officially be announced until Feb. 6 on the MLB Network. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who had been campaigning to join the Canadian team because both his parents were born in Canada, will be part of the 28-man roster following Joey Votto’s decision not to participate.Retired right-hander Ryan Dempster, now 39, will be a member of Canada’s pitching staff. He will be seriously considered for a key start on the tournament’s opening weekend in Miami, March 9-12. There is a 65-pitch limit in Round 1.Blue Jays free-agent right fielder Michael Saunders truly wants to perform for his country, but will not participate unless he has a contract signed, sealed and delivered by the time rosters are submitted. Saunders — an all-star in 2016 with the Jays, but with a disappointing second half that he attributes to the fatigue of missing most of 2015 with a meniscus tear and its aftermath — has been talking to the Blue Jays regarding a new contract. Toronto is his first choice, but nothing is in place. Article Continued BelowSaunders made a mark as MVP of the first weekend of the 2013 WBC, even though Canada did not advance. Meanwhile, the biggest news is that Jays catcher Russell Martin will play for Canada, but as the starting shortstop. Canada’s starting catcher will be George Kottaras, a career backup who was last in the majors in 2014. Martin has had a handful of appearances at second and third base the past two seasons. The Montreal native was a teammate of Jose Bautista’s at Chipola College in Florida — as an infielder.“It’s like riding a bike, probably,” Martin suggested hopefully. “The thing that’s probably going to change is the speed of the game. As far as knowing where to be and positioning and all that stuff. Things have changed since the last time I played that position with the shifts and everything, so there’s going to be some adjustments. In a short amount of time can I play shortstop? Yes. Put me wherever you want and I’ll give you everything I’ve got.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx