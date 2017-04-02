Jays release Upton, disable Osuna on eve of opener: Griffin

BALTIMORE—The Upton Jr. era is over in Toronto. Melvin, we hardly knew ye. Acquired from the San Diego Padres last July for minor-league right-hander Hansel Rodriguez, Upton served a purpose in the second half of the 2016 season, platooning in left field against left-handed pitchers and spotting Kevin Pillar now and then in centre. But he earned a total of just 11 at-bats in the Jays’ playoff run.And with the former second overall pick struggling as much this spring (.194 average) as he did with Toronto last year (.196), the Jays released the toolsy outfielder on the eve of their season opener.Now, with the Padres still paying the lion’s share of Upton’s 2017 salary, there was no financial downside. The Jays attempted to engineer a trade for Upton, but there seemed no club willing to give up a player when other GMs realized that, by the noon deadline on Sunday, the 32-year-old would have to be released, and be free to sign with anyone.The Jays have right-handed-hitting Steve Pearce signed for the next two seasons and he needs a place to get enough at-vats to justify his $6.25-million salary. He plays first base and left field as primary positions. He could play left against left-handers and might end up playing first base against a higher number of right-handers than one might imagine. Article Continued BelowRecall when Chris Colabello was the Jays’ productive, primary first baseman, even with the switch-hitting Justin Smoak on the team. Smoak’s glove at first base will always play in late innings, but not having a strict first-base platoon is not out of the question. The Jays’ major weapon is the starting rotation and, for that reason, they can’t afford any first base for Kendrys Morales.If it did come down to a choice between Upton and Ryan Goins for the final roster spot, Goins earned it because he is moving towards being a classic utility man, a move that will prolong his major-league career. He handled first base deftly in spring training, while still excelling at second base and shortstop. He can play left field. In addition, Goins had no minor-league options remaining and the Jays can control him for four years as opposed to the one season left for Upton. Even counting switch-hitters in both totals, the Jays’ 12 position players include 11 right-handed bats and just five left-handed.