Jays Roberto Osuna on schedule for home opener

TAMPA, FLA.—Roberto Osuna is expected to throw here Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays closer tried to get ready for next week's home opener. The Blue Jays toyed with the idea of having the 22-year-old, on the 10-day disabled list thanks to a cervical spasm, pitch a minor-league game in Florida. But manager John Gibbons said Thursday that Osuna would participate in a simulated game at Tropicana Field on Saturday."That way we can control it, he can throw as many pitches as he needs to," Gibbons said. The manager is optimistic Osuna will be available Tuesday for Toronto's long-awaited return to the Rogers Centre. "When he's eligible (to come off the DL), he'll be ready," Gibbons said. "His neck now, it's calmed down, no doubt."Osuna represented his native Mexico at the World Baseball Classic but didn't record an out in an appearance against Italy. He battled stiffness in his neck and upper back following the tournament, but told ESPN the pain came after the WBC. He blamed the apartment he rented in Florida for aggravating a previous injury. It improved when he moved to a hotel, he said.GOODBYE, GAVIN: Toronto released oft-injured pitcher Gavin Floyd on Wednesday, and the right-hander could be headed to surgery on his rotator cuff. Floyd made 29 or more starts from 2008 to 2012 but has struggled to say healthy since, making just 49 appearance over the last four years. He joined the Jays last February as a long reliever and potential starter and posted a 2-4 record in 28 appearances before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.