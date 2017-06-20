Jays strike back to bail out Estrada in Texas: DiManno

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Things are looking Darko for Marco.From a 17.20 ERA in first innings — 12 earned runs through 15 starts, including his third opening frame home run of the season surrendered Monday — to literally falling off the mound in a startling follow-through stumble, warning lights are flashing red and ding-ding-dinging for Marco Estrada.If not the staff ace, then certainly the changeup maestro has been the stuff of starter sinew and ballast for the Blue Jays these last few years.But in four starts through June — inclusive of Monday night’s fiasco — the veteran right-hander has given up 34 hits and 23 runs in 14 2/3 innings.Estrada’s accumulating wobbles are hugely concerning, even as manager John Gibbons professed not to be worried a whit, and solaced by a ninth-inning, come-from-behind 7-6 win for Toronto over the rival and tempestuous Rangers.Article Continued Below“He’s been struggling lately, no doubt about that,” the skipper had observed.“I don’t think that will continue. He’s too good.”Not lately, and not again, picked up by a valiant bullpen that retired the last 11 Rangers in a row, and that was after Aaron Loup pitched out of a fifth-inning bases-loaded jam.