Jays trade for selfish Montero seems like act of desperation: Griffin

NEW YORK—Sometimes you just have to scratch your head at moves made by some major-league teams. The Blue Jays on Monday obtained the contract of catcher Miguel Montero, and cash, from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later, or cash. The money sent to the Jays by the Cubs will pay some, or all, of the $7 million remaining on Montero’s contract that expires at the end of this year. Montero, a 34-year-old, 12-year veteran from Caracas, Venezuela, had been designated for assignment by the Cubs on June 28, called “a bad teammate” by team president Theo Epstein and “a selfish player” by first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Is that the type of player a struggling team adds on July 3 to key a second-half resurgence, or is it the beginning of something else? What was the cause of the Cubs vs. Montero rift? The catcher, who is remembered for a big hit in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, was behind the plate when Washington stole seven bases against him in four innings last Monday in what would be his final game with Chicago.With Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta on the mound, Trea Turner stole second and third base in the first inning, and second and third again in the third frame. In the fourth, Anthony Rendon stole second base and scored, while Michael Taylor stole second and third. On the final stolen base, Montero threw the ball into left field and the runner scored.Following the game, when speaking to reporters, Montero blamed Cubs pitchers, especially Arrieta, for not doing a good job of holding runners on base. For the season, base-stealers are 31-1 against Montero, with that one caught stealing on June 9 the result of a pickoff by the pitcher. Base stealers are 90-8 over the past two seasons with Montero behind the plate. Article Continued BelowMontero was set to report to the Jays’ team hotel on Monday night and be in uniform on Tuesday. So what role is Montero to have if, as manager John Gibbons maintains, Russell Martin is still the main man behind the plate?“We’ve got to do something,” Gibbons said. When asked whether that something must be with a catcher, his response was: “Something. I’ve heard some good things about (Montero). He can swing the bat and, then, we’ll see.”