ARLINGTON, TEXAS—He came. He saw. He got sick of what he was seeing.So finally, belatedly, manager John Gibbons is shake-rattle-and-rolling his non-hitting lineup.Kevin Pillar got the night off here Wednesday. And when he returns to duty for Thursday’s matinee at Globe Life Park, it won’t be to the leadoff position. That job has once again been invested upon Jose Bautista, in hopes the slumping slugger can mainline some pop atop the batting order.Further adjustments: Catcher Russell Martin, with fine career on-base percentage numbers, will bat second on Thursday, after also getting to put his feet up in the dugout Wednesday, though he was available for pinch-duties.Troy Tulowitzki also sat Wednesday. But that’s a concession to precautionary maintenance days rest for players returning from injury — and scorching temperatures that are sapping everybody’s energy.Article Continued BelowBut Pillar jettisoned from leadoff is for keeps, at least for now, as the skipper tries to induce offensive spark and men on base from an otherwise home-run-manic club.Last night it was rookie Dwight Smith Jr. batting second, bringing some much needed speed to Toronto’s running game. Josh Donaldson was pushed down a smidge into the third spot formerly occupied by Bautista, while Gibbons further flipped Justin Smoak, now batting cleanup, and Kendrys Morales.Got all that?