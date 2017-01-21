Jose Bautista doesn’t do humble.If he did, he wouldn’t be Jose Bautista — bat-flipper and lip-flapper.Still, that was a distinctly subdued Joey Bats who took the podium at Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon, in his wooly watch cap, grey hoodie and slouchy jacket.An $18-million, one-year — at its core — contract is nothing to jump in the air and click your cleats about in baseball. It seems decidedly inequitable that a power-hitter of Bautista’s stature and career numbers, on the first occasion that he genuinely cased out the free-agent butcher’s freezer, as opposed to giving the Blue Jays a hometown discount on contract extension, should get stiffed. But, hey, the chance will come ’round again next autumn, if either the club or the slugger wish it to be so, for both sides attendant on how the right-fielder acquits himself in 2017 — the swell Jose circa ’15 or the meh Jose circa ’16, with a slash line of .234/.366/.452 and 22 home runs in 116 games.Don’t bother asking him — though someone did — the likelihood of those mutual options being triggered in a way that he’d stay in Blue Jays polyester a season hence. “If I could tell the future I’d be in Vegas right now. We’ll see. Time will tell.”Article Continued BelowIt was that kind of a stubby session at the winter-deadened ballpark, Bautista short and flinty in his remarks, dialing down nearly all the entertaining caprices of his honkin’ huge personality.Of course, this wasn’t a format Bautista much likes, sitting up there like a stage specimen. The 36-year-old is much better at locker scrums and best of all in early morning spring training one-on-ones or at-ease dressing room conversations with no TV cameras in the vicinity. Bautista is an intelligent observer of both baseball and life, engaged and articulate when he’s in the mood.Lord knows we’ve seen all the many moods of Jose Bautista over the past near-decade.