Jessie Flemings fancy footwork a weapon for Canada

Jessie Fleming wasted little time introducing herself to NCAA soccer.In her UCLA debut on Aug. 28, the 19-year-old from London, Ont., scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida. But it was a moment of sublime ball-handling skill that stood out.Running diagonally towards the sideline with a Florida defender blocking her path forward, Fleming backheeled the ball with her right foot to her left. Still going at top speed, the Canadian international tapped the ball around one side of the defender and went round the other, collecting the ball behind the flailing Gator.The move is so slick you have to watch it several times to figure out how she did it. The Florida defender is probably still wondering.The world had seen Fleming dip into her bag of tricks nine days earlier in the bronze medal match at the Rio Olympics.Article Continued BelowWith Canada leading 1-0, Fleming pickpocketed a Brazilian early in the second half and danced her way around several defenders on the right flank. She found Deanne Rose in the penalty box who, in turn, fed Christine Sinclair for what proved to be the winning goal.“Mostly it’s spur of the moment,” Fleming said of such trickery.Spur of the moment perhaps, but honed from hours of practice.