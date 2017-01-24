Jet lag a subtle but significant enemy for MLB players, study finds

We’ve all been there — stumbling out of an airplane after travelling hours through time zones, our body clocks begging for sleep, only to find it’s morning in our destination. Nothing is quite the same for a few days.We’ve long known that jet lag can cause an array of symptoms, such as fatigue, temporary cognitive decline, malaise and stomach problems such as constipation or diarrhea. Now, researchers have offered measurable proof of some of these symptoms by taking a look at the baseball diamond.Researchers analyzed 20 years (1992 to 2011) of Major League Baseball statistics to determine how jet lag affects players. They looked at more than 40,000 games and 4,919 instances in which a team crossed two or three time zones without having the proper time to adjust their sleep schedules — the baseline for being considered “jet lagged” in the study.And they found that players performed worse on average, most notably base-runners and pitchers.On Monday, the detailed findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.Article Continued Below“Jet lag does impair the performance of Major League Baseball players,” Ravi Allada of Northwestern University, a circadian rhythms expert who led the study, said in a statement. “The negative effects of jet lag we found are subtle, but they are detectable and significant. And they happen on both offence and defence and for both home and away teams, often in surprising ways.”First, it’s important to note that the effects were more profound when teams travelled east than west, consistent with the general effects of jet lag.As The Washington Post’s Ben Guarino reported: