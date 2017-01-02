Jets end disappointing year by beating Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—The New York Jets are sticking with Todd Bowles. The roster he coaches next season might look a lot different.After ending a dismal season on a winning note with a 30-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Jets are making no changes in leadership heading into what appears will be a busy off-season.“I’m not going to take away from the team win today,” Bowles said. “I knew I’d be back, so it wasn’t a big deal.”Bowles is 15-17 in his two-year tenure with New York, which hired him in January 2015 after firing Rex Ryan. He had been the subject of increased criticism by some fans and media in recent weeks because of a few ugly losses and questions about his in-game management and handling of the locker room.But the Jets (5-11) announced after the game that owner Woody Johnson decided that Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will return next season.Article Continued Below“One of the biggest things with the NFL and something that’s very helpful to franchises is continuity,” said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw two touchdown passes in what was likely his final game for the Jets.Fitzpatrick went 20 of 30 for 210 yards, but is likely to be among the big names to go because he’s a free agent and unlikely to return.It could have also been the final game with New York for cornerback Darrelle Revis (who had his first interception of the season in the game); wide receiver Brandon Marshall (inactive because of a hip injury); and centre Nick Mangold (on injured reserve), among others.

