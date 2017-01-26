John Scott reflects on unlikely all-star moment

John Scott said an NHL official crossed the line when he asked whether Scott’s children would be “proud” of his decision to participate in the 2016 all-star game.“If this has any bearing on what my children think of me when I’m older, then I’m doing a bad job,” Scott recalls of the conversation with the unidentified official in his new book “A Guy Like Me.” “And I think the fact that you’re bringing that up to me really pisses me off.”Looking back now, about one year later, Scott says the league’s bungled handling of his unlikely all-star bid worked out perfectly in the end. Not only did he score twice and win the all-star MVP award in Nashville, becoming a cult hero in hockey circles, but he got himself a book deal with a film in development for the future.“They made me out to be like the best guy ever,” the now-retired 34-year-old said.Scott reflects on his unlikely rise into all-star game MVP in “A Guy Like Me.” The league wanted him to bow out voluntarily after he was elected Pacific Division captain as a joke in a fan voting campaign, and he was mysteriously traded from Arizona to Montreal and sent to the minors. But Scott stuck to his guns, and the league backed down and allowed him to lead the Pacific team in Nashville.Article Continued BelowScott also touches on learning to fight from Derek Boogaard and his role in an infamous pre-season melee between Buffalo and Toronto in his book. He sat down to discuss a few topics during an interview with The Canadian Press this week. Excerpted portions of that conversation follow:ON THE DEATH OF DEREK BOOGAARD CHANGING HIS PERSPECTIVE ON FIGHTINGNot really. Honestly not. It was sad. It was very devastating when he died. It was a tough time for everyone. It was just sad to see a friend die and same with (Rick) Rypien and (Wade) Belak and even Steve Montador. It’s just sad to see those guys pass. But I still look at my job the same way. You really worked on your life outside of hockey a little bit more. I think that’s where he really struggled a little bit. His support system and his off-ice stuff was not as good as it could’ve been.

