Johnsons Masters miss raises questions: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—In the moments after world No. 1 Dustin Johnson announced his withdrawal from the Masters on account of a back injury suffered in a freak Wednesday fall, Johnson said he could swing the club at “80 per cent” of maximum.He said the injury was minor enough that recovery was in sight. “Two days, I’ll be fine,” he said.Which raised the question: Considering Johnson was the Masters favourite and the world’s hottest player, currently riding a three-tournament win streak that has included a pair of World Golf Championship titles, why didn’t he at least attempt to gut out the opening round and see where he stood? The gargantuan drives of Johnson, even dialled down to 80 per cent, would presumably still be impressive swats. The wind-blown conditions that arrived at Augusta National on Thursday and were forecasted to continue Friday seemed to provide solid assurance that nobody would be running away with the tournament on its opening couple of days. Surely the seven-under-par 65 put up by Thursday’s opening-round leader, Charley Hoffman, was a freakish one-off that left him four shots clear of second-place William McGirt. Only 11 players broke par. If Johnson could have just finessed it around and stayed remotely close to level, maybe come Saturday and Sunday he’d be feeling closer to full speed and ready to floor the proverbial throttle. Article Continued BelowAlas, it wasn’t to be. After warming up on the practice range and moving to the putting green near the first tee, Johnson walked off the course shaking his head before hitting a single competitive shot.“It’s just, I can’t swing full. I can’t make my normal swing,” Johnson said. “I just don’t feel like there’s any chance I’ll be able to compete.”And so the list of high-profile absences from the 81st Masters grew one name longer. On Thursday the tournament mourned the void left by one of history’s most beloved golfers, Arnold Palmer, who died in September at age 87. As thousands gathered on an unseasonably chilly morning, with the temperature around 15C and the breeze already blowing hard, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit their ceremonial tee shots, Nicklaus doffing his cap and looking skyward in tribute to the man the golf world called the King.