Jonas Valanciunass game peaking as the Raptors near the playoffs

The time has arrived when the Toronto Raptors will ask the most of centre Jonas Valanciunas.In the slower, tougher, more physical NBA playoffs that are approaching, a solid defensive centre who can protect the rim and have an impact on pick-and-roll offences is often vital to a team’s success.The Raptors are buoyed, then, by the string of solid outings the seven-footer is providing.In five games before Wednesday’s outing against the Detroit Pistons, Valanciunas averaged 11.8 points and 14.2 rebounds per game, his most productive five-game stretch of the season.“Defensively, offensively, taking care of business on his coverages, he’s done a lot of positive things in the last few weeks,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said of the five-year NBA veteran. “I really like the way he’s been playing the last couple of weeks or so.”Article Continued BelowIt shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that Valanciunas is having a hot streak just before the playoffs arrive. Historically, that’s what he has done.His rebounding numbers have gone up in the playoffs compared to the regular season in each of the last three years and he’s never shown a drop-off in offensive production.A year ago, Valanciunas turned in some of his best games in the playoffs until a sprained ankle sent him to the sidelines.