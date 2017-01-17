Jose Bautista agrees to deal with Blue Jays: Reports

They couldn’t keep Edwin Encarnacion, but the Toronto Blue Jays have managed to keep Jose Bautista around.According to several reports, the free agent slugger has agreed to a one-year contract with the Jays, with options which could keep him around for a second and even third year. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the contract will pay Bautista $18 million for the 2017 season, with the options bringing the total deal up to a potential $60 million over three seasons.As news of the deal spread, Bautista’s teammates started to celebrate, via social media.“Told y’all. LOL,” tweeted Jays starter Marcus Stroman, adding a picture of himself with Bautista.In November, Bautista and Encarnacion both turned down one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offers from Toronto.Article Continued BelowThe Jays offered Encarnacion a four-year, $80-million deal.Encarnacion ended up signing a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth, with the Cleveland Indians.Before last season, Bautista had delivered a take-it-or-leave-it demand to the team. It was reported to be for up to five years, $150 million.▶Back in October of 2016, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says slugger Jose Bautista can still be a 'viable outfielder' for the team. Atkins says he's confident Toronto can get closer to a championship in 2017.