Jose Bautista and Jays both need another season: Griffin

It seems the Jose Bautista Era will continue in Toronto, for at least one more season. And as the final details of Bautista’s reported free-agent deal with the Blue Jays are being worked out — a one-year contract with a mutual option for another, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal — fan reaction is split. If the deal is worth as much as $40 million over two seasons, who wins? And can it be argued that both the Jays and Bautista are losers? Both sides clearly miscalculated the market. An example, the Jays made what turned out to be the best offer to first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion right after the World Series, then backed away from the table and signed the inferior Kendrys Morales. They weren’t around when Encarnacion’s demands came after he explored a disappointing market. His emotions seemed mixed at his Indians introduction. As for Bautista, maybe he shouldn’t have made a “take-it-or-leave-it” demand last February when Jays president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins brought him in to discuss his future during the NBA all-star week in Toronto. That immediately took him out of consideration as a long-term option for the Jays. Now, two months after he turned down a $17.2-million qualifying offer for one season, he’s back. Discuss.Home runs are no longer the big-money magnet they used to be. With analytics taking over in major-league front offices, run prevention and the ability to reach base and produce runs has taken over. The conclusion? Hitting home runs and stupid free-agent money is all about timing. Article Continued BelowBautista, in November, believed that the body of work of his last seven seasons matched up well with all other free agents and that, the way he took care of himself, he would cash in for four or five years, and at least $25 million per. So he turned down the Jays and his agent, Jay Alou, started making calls. The Jays felt the qualifying offer was a no-lose situation. If he accepted, they had a heart-of-the-order hitter for another year at less than market value. If he turned them down, which they were sure he would, they would likely end up with a top 60 draft pick in June and they could trade for a younger, left-handed hitting outfielder to balance their batting order. In hindsight, Bautista always seemed limited in terms of free-agent options. He was on the disabled list twice in 2016, and was held to 116 games and 22 homers, and he hobbled defensively. That created the perception he had to be a DH, eliminating the 15 National League teams. Other teams — like the Orioles, Rangers and Royals — made it personal.

