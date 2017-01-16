Jose Bautista close to signing with Blue Jays: Reports

As always seemed likely with the approach of spring training, free-agent Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays are reportedly on the verge of a short-term agreement that would see the slugging outfielder return to Toronto.The news was initially reported Sunday evening, by Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. The deal could be up to two years for $35 million to $40 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.‎For the past several years, Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion formed the heart of the Blue Jays batting order, and one of the most fearsome offensive duos in major league baseball.Both were free agents this off-season. Encarnacion ended up signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, with an option for a fourth.Much like a divorced couple that has explored the dating landscape and found it lacking, Bautista and the Jays have their own reasons to get back together. Article Continued BelowAfter the World Series, in early November, the Jays made a qualifying offer of $17.2 million for one year, as per the rules of the expiring collective bargaining agreement. That offer was quickly rejected by Bautista’s camp. However because the offer was made, any team that signs Bautista loses a top draft pick. Bautista had been initially obtained from the Pirates in 2008 for minor-league catcher Robinson Diaz. He enjoyed a breakout offensive campaign in 2009, at the age of 29, slamming a major-league leading 54 home runs, with 124 RBIs and a .995 OPS. Then-GM Alex Anthopoulos then locked him up to a six-year contract, valued at $79 million that ended with an option season in 2016. The contract, at the time, was considered risky on both sides but it paid off. The 36-year-old right fielder in 2016 suffered through two injuries that placed him on the disabled list, batting .234, with 22 home runs and an OPS of .818. However he was still a feared lineup presence, grinding out major-league at-bats.

