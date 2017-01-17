Jose Bautistas bat appears to be back with $40M deal: Arthur

At some point Toronto started thinking of Jose Bautista in the context of moments, and which one would be the last one. The Bat Flip was one thing; the Contract Negotiation was something else entirely. In the 2016 playoffs he did smash the one home run against Baltimore, and one against the Texas Rangers, and the Jays beat the two teams in baseball that hated him most. He ended the season stranded at second base against Cleveland; it was one last hit in a mostly miserable playoffs. The crowd had chanted his name, and he had delivered, one more time. And everyone figured that was the end.“That was nice to see,” Bautista said that day, as the clubhouse was silently starting to be packed up. “It’s great. I used to see specks of it here and there on opening days and Canada Days, and you knew the potential was there, but nobody wants to root for a loser.”Now, unexpectedly, Jose Bautista appears to be back. It has been reported as a one-year deal plus a mutual option that could total approximately $40 million U.S. It has the feeling of the last call at a lonely bar, sure: Bautista’s dreams of an earned payday have been deferred, at the least, and the Jays couldn’t figure out how to attain their stated goals: get younger, get more athletic, get more left-handed bats. And so after wandering around — watching Edwin Encarnacion sign in Cleveland, watching a market neither side seemed to fully grasp until it fully formed — the relationship isn’t over.MORE ON THESTAR.COMArticle Continued BelowBautista and Jays both need another seasonEND Jose Bautista close to signing with Blue JaysWill it work? Well, Bautista is 36, and since Kendrys Morales gets put in the field about as often as your car gets put in the swimming pool — both are bad ideas — Bautista is going to have to play a lot of right field. His numbers dropped last year: His strikeout rate neared 20 per cent, his isolated power number dropped, his batting average was the lowest of his full-time career. In right field, he was suddenly an adventure, and his once-fearsome arm wasn’t the same.

