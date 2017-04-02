Josh Donaldson sees better Jays ahead

Josh Donaldson’s name has already been a part of the most successful seasons the Blue Jays have had since their World Series glory a quarter of a century ago.He arrived from Oakland in 2015, gave Toronto its first American League most valuable player since Geroge Bell in 1987, and helped turn the dreams of a return to the post-season into reality, with appearances in the American League Championship Series both years.There’s no questioning his impact, and there’s little doubt how much the Jays will count on him in 2017. The question is whether he remains in Toronto beyond 2018, assuming he reaches free agency without the Jays locking him up long term.That possible departure is still two full seasons away but, unlike the relatively quiet markets for Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion this off-season, most major-league teams will be lining up for a potential star-studded free-agent class of Donaldson, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Donaldson will be 33 in the winter of 2018, and the Jays will likely still have money tied up in catcher Russell Martin and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, so there may be front-office discussions on whether the Jays will be willing to pony up for the third baseman.Article Continued BelowBut while the Jays, and everyone else, shied away from 30-homer-plus power hitters this winter, Donaldson should be an exception to the rule.He is one of the game’s offensive models. Former Yankees great Reggie Jackson, now a senior advisor in the Bronx, sought out Donaldson in spring training to learn about new swing logistics.That was just one example of Donaldson and the level he has reached in the game. His MVP status and a career 32.5 WAR (wins above replacement) are indicative of his elite status among major-leaguers but it is his dedication to improving himself that impresses most.