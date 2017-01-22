Juan Pablo Montoy is champion of champions; Stefan Rzadzinski of Edmonton gets his chance in Miami Sunday

MIAMI – Two time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, whose contract for a full season in 2017 wasn’t renewed by Penske Racing, won the 28th Race of Champions at Marlins Park in Little Havana Saturday.The Formula One and NASCAR veteran who’s also been successful in sports car racing, defeated the King of Le Mans Tom Kristensen of Denmark in two consecutive heats in a best-of-three final over a twisty track inside the domed stadium normally used for Major League Baseball.Nine-time Le Mans champion Kristensen, of course, finished second while F1 drivers David Coulthard of England and Felipe Massa of Brazil tied for third in a racing spectacular featuring some of the best drivers in the world who were racing for glory and boasting rights but not much else.James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, the first Canadian to be invited to the Race of Champions, was knocked out of the contest in the early rounds as was four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR stars Kurt and Kyle Busch.Vettel, the defending champion, was so upset at his failure that he left the stadium and returned to his hotel well before the end of the program. This was in sharp contrast to his optimism earlier in the day when he offered Canadian driver Stefan Rzadzinski a lift to the event when the Edmonton driver and his friends missed the last shuttle from their hotel.Article Continued BelowMontoya, the first Indy car driver to become champion of champions, was delighted with his success.“It’s unbelievable. Today, I’m actually regretting that I haven’t done this before,” Montoya told IndyCar.com. “Normally at the end of the season, I used to go home, but now if you told me I had to fly 15 hours to go (to compete in the Race Of Champions), I would do it.”Montoya, who will undoubtedly be offered an Indianapolis 500 ride by Penske, will step back from racing full-time to concentrate on his son’s karting career. There is also speculation that he may be involved in the development of a sports car program.