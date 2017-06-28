Judge clouts 22nd homer, propels Yankees past Angels 5-3

With Mike Trout on the disabled list, Judge is the leader for AL MVP. He has a league-leading 21 home runs with 47 RBI, putting him in the lead for the Triple Crown.Advertisement

When Girardi moved Aaron Hicks into the second spot and dropped Gary Sanchez to sixth in the order, the manager said it was more about getting Hicks’ sizzling bat higher and not a demotion for Sanchez. But instead of walking Judge intentionally and taking their chances with Matt Holliday, the Angels pitched to Judge.

– Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (.330, 18 HR, 41 RBI) leads the league in homers, but he’s not the only one lighting it up for the Bronx Bombers.

RAYS 13, ATHLETICS 4: Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Friday night.

Second time in franchise history they hit at least three homers in four straight games.

The weekend featured a 1.1 inning start from right-hander Chris Tillman June 10 and the 16 runs by the Yankees were the most the Orioles allowed in almost five years.

ATLANTA – Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list and NY beat Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gausman has finally started to turn the corner this season after going 2-1 with a respectable 4.01 ERA over his last four outings. “You can’t ask for anymore what these guys are doing”, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. Tanaka will now start the first game of the Angels series Monday in Anaheim.

Luis Severino (5-2) pitched seven sharp innings, giving up one run and two hits. Hardy (1-for-8) have struggled against the Yankees promising young hurler, while Trey Mancini (3-for-3), Trumbo (4-for-10, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Machado (4-for-14, 3 HR, 5 RBI) have tagged him hard. He struck out his first two at-bats, drew a walk in his third at-bat, then slapped another opposite field single because Judge uses the entire ballpark for his offense. NY swept the three-game series, and outscored the Orioles and Boston 55-9 during this five-game run. In an 8-3 loss, he allowed five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Dellin Betances recorded the final four outs for his sixth save, striking out the side in the ninth.

Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels. He holds the record for the top 4 hardest hit balls this season, including the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, a home run on Saturday night with an exit velocity of 121.1 miles per hour. As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second.

Baltimore’s current four-game skid would’ve been eight games had it not been for a pair of comeback wins against Pittsburgh extra innings. Gregorius launched Tillman’s next offering into the right field seats, extending the lead to 5-0, with all those runs scoring in a span of eight pitches.

Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge was upset in the seventh inning Monday night when the Los Angeles Angels scored two runs to tie the game. One player, in particular though, is managing to rise to heights even above the rest of his teammates. With Deven Marrero at the plate, Tillman bounced an 0-2 pitch that glanced off Pena’s shoulder and into his glove. Only two other players have hit home runs in excess of 490 feet during that time: Wladimir Balentien and Giancarlo Stanton, who has pulled off the feat three separate times. Yankees RHP Ben Heller was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

