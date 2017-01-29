Justin Bieber trades in microphone for hockey stick at NHL Celebrity All-Star game

Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of NHL great Chris Pronger.The pop star responded by showing off skills that would not have looked out of place in his native Canada during a celebrity exhibition game.Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a defenceman. The singer responded with an empty-net goal and an assist as Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.Bieber did not look out of place while sharing the ice with current NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, along with a host of retired greats and hockey-loving entertainment figures including actor Cuba Gooding Jr., producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Carter Thicke, son of late actor Alan Thicke.Singer Justin Bieber is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period. (Mark J. Terrill) Article Continued BelowAlthough he did miss two penalty shots, Bieber scored a goal as time expired, prompting actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to joke, “Twenty-five shots later, thank God he made it.”“I was shocked at how good the kid can play,” said Gooding, who scored the winning goal. “He really has nice skills, and he’s a real sweet kid, too.”The opposing team’s roster included actors Taylor Kitsch and David Boreanaz, along with NHL legends Ray Bourque, Jari Kurri, Larry Robinson and Scott Niedermayer.Bieber fired off a tweet to let his fans know he’d be playing in the game Saturday afternoon.