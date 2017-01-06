Kadeisha Buchanan and her game speak for themselves

Kadeisha Buchanan was already a special talent when she debuted as a freshman for West Virginia University’s women’s soccer team four years ago, but Morgantown is where the Brampton native found her voice. The centreback earned her first cap for the Canadian women’s national team some eight months prior to donning a blue and gold Mountaineer jersey, drawing quick attention to herself despite manning one of soccer’s less glamorous positions. By the time Buchanan arrived on campus, her regular inclusion in West Virginia’s starting eleven was hardly questioned.But still, she was reluctant to speak up. Fast forward four years and Buchanan will cap off an award-filled college career as a finalist for NCAA soccer’s most prestigious individual honour, the Mac Hermann Trophy, which will be awarded on Friday night. Article Continued BelowThat player known largely for her potential is no longer. Today, Buchanan is a veritable star in the women’s game whose Olympic bronze medal and Women’s World Cup appearances are just the tip of an iceberg of both college and international accolades and accomplishments. But it’s not those honours Buchanan pointed to when asked Thursday how she has evolved since going south of the border in the summer of 2013. “This season, I opened up to the floor, rather than me keeping my thoughts and opinions to myself and knowing that something is right but not saying it,” she told the Star from the airport, just before catching a flight to St. Louis for the ceremony.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx